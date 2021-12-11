Kenny Pickett has hilarious response to NCAA fake slide ban

Kenny Pickett can say that the NCAA had to make a rule change because of him, and the Pittsburgh quarterback is clearly proud of that.

The NCAA announced Thursday that effective immediately, simulated or fake slides will be treated as actual slides. The ban is a direct response to Pickett, who used a fake slide to score a 58-yard touchdown in Saturday’s ACC Championship.

Pickett tweeted his reaction to the news later Thursday, pointing out that he did, in fact, change the game.

There’s no arguing with that. Pickett made a heads-up play, albeit one that was blatantly unfair. There was no rule against it, though, so he exploited it while he could. He can’t get away with it anymore, but in some ways, that just makes the original fake even better.