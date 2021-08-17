Kentucky transfer Terry Wilson locks up New Mexico starting QB job

Terry Wilson has locked up the New Mexico starting quarterback job as expected.

The news about Wilson winning the starting job for the Lobos was reported by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

Wilson is a familiar name for college football fans. He began his college career as a redshirt at Oregon (2016), then went to Garden City Community College (2017), and he transferred to Kentucky, where he became well known.

“Touchdown Terry” started three seasons for the Wildcats, though his 2019 season was marred by a knee injury.

Wilson passed for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over three seasons at Kentucky. He rushed for 1,015 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wilson won the second most amount of games (17) in Kentucky school history as a quarterback.

Wilson, who was a team captain last season, had the opportunity to remain at Kentucky for another year. He said recently that he decided to transfer because he felt that would give him his best shot at showcasing potential NFL skills.

Wilson said he did not have issues with the Kentucky coaches; he just wanted to play one more year and try it elsewhere. Now he will be showcasing his abilities in the Mountain West.