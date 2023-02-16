Kevin Sumlin lands new coaching job

Kevin Sumlin has landed a new coaching job.

The former Texas A&M head coach has been hired by Maryland tp servee as associate head coach/co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach. This will be the 58-year-old’s first time back in college since being fired by Arizona in 2020.

Sumlin will add plenty of experience to Mike Locksley’s staff.

Sumlin was the head coach at Houston from 2008-2011; Texas A&M from 2012-2017; and Arizona from 2018-2020. The Wildcats fired Sumlin after he went 0-5 in the pandemic-shortened season, which included a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State in the final game.

Sumlin is best known for his time early at Texas A&M, when he coached Johnny Manziel in 2012 and 2013, helping the redshirt freshman win the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

Overall, Sumlin went 95-63 as a head coach in college. He was the head coach of the Houston Gamblers for the USFL and went 3-7 last year.

Maryland is coming off an 8-5 season, which is their best year since 2010.