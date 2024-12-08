Kirby Smart addresses Carson Beck’s injury status

Kirby Smart on Saturday addressed the injury status of Carson Beck.

Beck suffered an arm injury on the final play of the first half of the SEC Championship between his Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns. Beck was replaced in the second half by Gunner Stockton, and only returned in overtime to hand the ball off for the winning play.

After the game, Smart said they didn’t know the extent of Beck’s injury.

“Upper extremity injury. We don’t know to what extent,” Smart said.

Smart also said that Beck did not have the strength in his grip and couldn’t throw, which is why he didn’t play in the second half.

Georgia scored 19 of their 22 points without Beck, so his absence didn’t hurt the team in a 22-19 overtime win over Texas. Beck was only 7/13 for 56 yards in the game. Stockton went 12/16 for 71 yards and an interception.

Georgia is in line for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, which means they likely won’t play again until Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. That would give Beck a few weeks to recover from whatever his injury is.