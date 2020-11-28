Kirk Ferentz goes off on Nebraska over complaints about clapping

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz delivered an all-time great postgame rant Friday over Nebraska’s complaints about his sideline’s clapping.

The Cornhuskers had serious issues in the first half of Friday’s game, with center Cam Jurgens uncorking a series of bad snaps. The problem seemed fixed in the second half. After the game, Nebraska coach Scott Frost attributed Jurgens’ issues to clapping on the Iowa sideline. Video did show that at least one Iowa coach was clapping while Nebraska was lining up to snap the ball. Frost added that he had addressed the issue with referees at halftime, and there were no further issues.

Ferentz was asked about this postgame and launched into an epic rant at Nebraska’s expense.

Here's Kirk Ferentz's full response to #ClapGate in his postgame presser which also involves 'Storytime with Kirk' Notable quotes “What the hell are we talking about? Like its stupid, right?” “Next thing you know, we’re going to be treating this like golf” https://t.co/xKASADT5MQ pic.twitter.com/u73VYvEgLu — Mike OBrien (@mobrientv) November 27, 2020

“So maybe they need to change their cadence if it was interference of cadence. I don’t know,” Ferentz said. “I’ve never heard of that. Never heard of that. If a player was on the field doing it, I get that. But what are we talking about? The next thing you know we’re going to be treating this like golf. I was going to say tennis, but they do that at tennis. At golf, nobody is able to say anything, right?

“What are we talking about? It’s football, right? It’s football. Are they okay with how I dressed today? Should I be changing my pants, different shirt? What are we talking about?”

Ferentz has had quite the month on the postgame media front. The guy breaks out some of his best lines when he’s ornery.