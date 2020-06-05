pixel 1
Friday, June 5, 2020

Kirk Ferentz reaches out to players after complaints about coach Chris Doyle

June 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz says he has reached out to some of his players after hearing issues about the team’s strength coach, Chris Doyle.

Former Iowa cornerback Manny Rugamba, who played for the Hawkeyes in 2016 and later transferred to Miami of Ohio, shared a note on Twitter Friday. Rugamba’s note provided two examples of incidents where he says Doyle mocked black players.

Ferentz issued a statement in response saying he was “saddened” to hear the comments. He says he is reaching out to players to hear what they have to say.

Doyle, 51, has been the strength coach at Iowa since 1999, which is when Ferentz took over the program.

