Kirk Herbstreit deletes X post after getting called out by Navy

Kirk Herbstreit smiles
Dec 30, 2023; Pasadena, CA, USA; ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit reacts during Rose Bowl media day at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Herbstreit found himself in hot water this week over an inaccurate post about the lack of college football action over the weekend.

Herbstreit promoted his “Nonstop” podcast on Monday by posting a clip from the show accompanied by the caption “Saturday not having college football threw us for a loop.” The since-deleted post drew backlash on X, and even a community note pointing out the fact that several games were played that day.

In addition to the annual Army-Navy game, both the Cricket Celebration Bowl and the Bucked Up LA Bowl were played on Saturday. The Navy football X account wasted no time in roasting Herbstreit for his comment in light of that.

Herbstreit was quick to delete his post after that.

Obviously, Herbstreit was alluding to the fact that there was a much lighter diet of college football on Saturday than normal. By painting with such a broad brush, however, there was no way he was not going to invite a backlash.

In the past, Herbstreit has indicated that he does not even run his own X account. He might want to have a word with whoever does after that post.

