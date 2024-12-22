Kirk Herbstreit did not hold back about Ohio State fans

Ohio State cruised to an easy win over Tennessee in the opening round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday night, and Kirk Herbstreit had a strong message for Buckeyes fans during the blowout.

Herbstreit, a longtime ESPN analyst and former Ohio State quarterback, offered another passionate defense of Ryan Day as the Buckeyes were putting the finishing touches on their 42-17 thumping of the Volunteers. ESPN play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler asked Herbstreit if the big CFP win will erase some of the stench from Ohio State losing to Michigan last month.

“I can’t speak on behalf of the lunatic fringe. I’m not sure how they operate,” Herbstreit said. “The lunatic fringe at Ohio State is as powerful as anywhere in the country. … I don’t know, I’m sure they’ll be happy tonight and be fired up about what the Ohio State team did. But God forbid they lose to Oregon. They may want to fire him again.”

Herbstreit then took aim at some of his ESPN colleagues who have been critical of Day in recent weeks.

“‘First Take’ tried to fire him. They thought he was done, so I’ll be excited to see what they talk about on Monday after this performance,” Herbstreit added. “They had him out and were trying to find replacements, but here he is. He’s still got his hat on and he’s still coaching.”

In defense of Ryan Day, Kirk Herbstreit took aim at: – The "lunatic fringe" at Ohio State. "The lunatic fringe at Ohio State is as powerful as anywhere in the country." – First Take: "They thought he was done. So I'll be excited to see what they talk about on Monday." pic.twitter.com/0Ovs0MBMOd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 22, 2024

Many believe Day was coaching for his job on Saturday night, but we will never know. The coach improved to 67-10 as the head coach at Ohio State. Day is 1-4 against rival Michigan, which has led to intense criticism from fans and even some former players. Buckeyes fans will quickly forget about the record against Michigan if Day leads the team to a championship, however.

Herbstreit has trashed Ohio State fans in the past over their treatment of Day. Nick Saban then did the same leading up to Saturday’s game.

Ohio State will face a tougher task against No. 1 Oregon at a neutral field on New Year’s Day. There will still be plenty of pressure on Day for that game, but Ohio State’s domination of Tennessee should all but eliminate any of the hot seat talk.