Ex-Ohio State CB takes aim at Ryan Day with social media post

Saturday was not a good day to be Ryan Day.

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost to rival Michigan 13-10 for their fourth straight defeat to the Wolverines. This defeat stings more than some others considering Ohio State was at home and a huge favorite entering the game.

The latest loss, which made Ohio State 10-2, led one former Buckeyes player to take aim at Day.

Tyreke Johnson, who played cornerback for Ohio State from 2019-2020 before finishing his career with Nebraska, said on social media that the Buckeyes should try to hire Lane Kiffin.

Who’s a better recruiter and offensive minded coach than @Lane_Kiffin ? 🤔. He will bring multiple championships to the great state of Ohio. — tyreke johnson (@Im_showtime_) November 30, 2024

There was more.

Johnson said Day exhibited questionable behavior during Ohio State’s 52-24 loss to Alabama in the national championship game in January 2021.

“Y’all can say I’m hating or whatever y’all want but. I knew coach Day was not the answer when we played in the national championship against Bama and at half time he didn’t say a word to the team just went in the office and started to blame other coaches,” Johnson wrote.

Y’all can say I’m hating or whatever y’all want but. I knew coach Day was not the answer when we played in the national championship against Bama and at half time he didn’t say a word to the team just went in the office and started to blame other coaches. — tyreke johnson (@Im_showtime_) November 30, 2024

Saturday was an easy time to pile on Day, and Johnson joined in.

Despite the loss to Michigan, Ohio State’s season isn’t over. They still very well could end up playing in the 12-team College Football Playoff and have a chance to win the title.

Day is in his sixth season as Ohio State’s head coach. Despite his strong records in the regular season, going 2-4 against Michigan stands out to the fans.