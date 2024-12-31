Kirk Herbstreit responds after being trolled over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was once again the target of internet trolls following Alabama’s loss to Michigan on Tuesday, and the longtime ESPN analyst has fired back.

Herbstreit has taken a lot of heat from fans in recent weeks over his perceived bias toward Alabama. During the “College Football Playoff Selection Show” earlier this month, Herbstreit said the committee had a difficult decision to make with the three-loss Crimson Tide, who had wins over three top-25 teams this season.

Many fans felt Alabama did not even deserve to be in the CFP conversation after they lost to Vanderbilt and were blown out by Oklahoma. Herbstreit acknowledged that the Oklahoma loss was “embarrassing” for the Crimson Tide, but that has not stopped people from accusing him of being a Bama cheerleader.

More recently, Herbstreit questioned Indiana’s inclusion in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama suffered its fourth loss of the season on Tuesday when they fell 19-13 to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. That led to another round of Herbstreit bashing.

Live look at Herbstreit. pic.twitter.com/ULtnE3JgQv — David Cahoon (@davidacahoon) December 31, 2024

Kirk Herbstreit watching Bama right now pic.twitter.com/P3itu0XQ1k — Aullie CFB Report (@BYUFanA) December 31, 2024

Kirk Herbstreit watching Alabama get destroyed pic.twitter.com/xptBqk5PM6 — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 31, 2024

This is the Alabama team Herbstreit cried about on live TV? — T3 Bracketology™️ (@T3Bracketology) December 31, 2024

This time, Herbstreit defended himself. He responded to one fan who taunted him via X.

“Keep believing the false narratives clown,” Herbstreit wrote.

Keep believing the false narratives clown. https://t.co/R59k3rad37 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 31, 2024

A Michigan fan then gave Herbstreit credit for correctly predicting that Michigan would beat Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Herbstreit responded to that as well.

“Wait a second. Why let facts get in the way of a bullsh– narrative! Haha!!” the former Ohio State quarterback wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Herbstreit went out of his way to tread lightly when discussing Alabama’s playoff resume because of what happened with Florida State last year. That has not saved him from repeatedly getting the meme treatment.

In fact, this is not even the first time this bowl season that fans have jumped all over Herbstreit for his Alabama stance.