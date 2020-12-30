Kirk Herbstreit to call Sugar Bowl from his home after positive COVID test

The good news is Kirk Herbstreit will be calling the Sugar Bowl on Friday. The bad news is the ESPN analyst has COVID-19.

Herbstreit posted a note on Twitter Tuesday to share that he tested positive for COVID earlier in the week. Herbstreit says he feels good and his family is OK. Herbstreit says he will appear on “College GameDay” on Friday morning before calling the Ohio State-Clemson game.

The playoff game has a lot of personal meaning for Herbstreit. The game puts his alma mater (Ohio State) against the school where two of his sons play (Clemson).

On top of that, some Clemson fans may feel like Herbstreit showed some bias with his comments this week.

The winner of the Sugar Bowl faces the winner of the Rose Bowl game between Alabama and Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff finals.