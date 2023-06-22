Kirk Herbstreit provides health update on son Zak

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit provided an update Thursday on the health of his son Zak, who was hospitalized earlier in the week with a health condition.

Kirk Herbstreit said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Zak, a preferred walk-on tight end at Ohio State, is experiencing a heart issue. Zak has been released from the hospital, but has a significant recovery ahead of him.

"We had a setback with Zak last Friday and the last week or so has been a real whirlwind.. He's at home in good spirits and it's gonna be a long process to see how his heart responds" All of the positive vibes @KirkHerbstreit 🙏🙏#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fDdQH6ca76 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

“We had a setback with Zak, his health, on this past Friday, so really the last five or six days have been kind of a whirlwind,” Herbstreit said. “He’s been in the hospital, some issues with his heart, and we’ve just been trying to kind of keep up with that. We brought him home yesterday, which is great. … He’s in good spirits, he’s home with us where his mom can take really good care of him.

“This is just going to be a long process to see how his heart responds to some of the medications that he’s on. This is like a three- or four-month kind of thing to see how he recovers.”

Zak Herbstreit is Kirk’s third son and a third-generation Buckeye. He was hospitalized over the weekend due to what was previously an undisclosed issue.