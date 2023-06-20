Kirk Herbstreit’s son Zak hospitalized with undisclosed issue

Kirk Herbstreit’s son Zak has been hospitalized with an undisclosed health issue.

An Ohio State spokesperson told news outlets on Tuesday that Herbstreit is in stable condition at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center and being monitored and evaluated. The school did not disclose the cause of Herbstreit’s hospitalization.

“His family is with him and appreciate everyone’s concerns and prayers,” Kirk Herbstreit told ABC6.

Zak Herbstreit is the third of Kirk and Allison Herbstreit’s four sons. He joined the Buckeyes in June 2021 as a preferred walk-on tight end out of Montgomery Bell Academy in Tennessee.

Zak is a third generation player at Ohio State from his family. Both his father Kirk and grandfather, Jim, were Ohio State football captains. Kirk is a prominent college football analyst for ESPN.