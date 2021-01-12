Kristen Saban Setas deactivates Twitter account, turns Instagram private

Kristen Saban Setas made her exit from social media ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Saban is the daughter of Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. She made some headlines last week after accusing Ohio State of using COVID as an excuse to postpone the title game. She reasoned they wanted to let Justin Fields heal more from his big hit suffered against Clemson (video here).

Saban Setas may not be used to being in the spotlight, especially for creating a controversy, so it seems like she’s trying to back away. She has deleted her Twitter account and she took her Instagram account private.

The last thing her father needs is to face an Ohio State team that has some extra motivation, especially after what happened in their last game. Kristen probably realized she screwed up and made her dad’s job harder, so she went private to avoid further issues. She also probably wanted to escape the wrath of Buckeyes fans.