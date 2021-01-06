Nick Saban’s daughter apologizes for Ohio State tweet

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen apologized on Tuesday after sending a few tweets suggesting Ohio State was using COVID as an excuse to try and give Justin Fields more time to heal for the national championship game.

Word emerged on Tuesday saying that the National Championship Game between Alabama and Ohio State could be postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Buckeyes’ program. The game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, and Saban’s father is looking to lead the Tide to their sixth national title since he’s been there.

Kirsten got into the mix by sending a tweet on Tuesday in which she called “BS” on Ohio State’s COVID situation.

Nick Saban's daughter, in a tweet she's since deleted, has some thoughts on the championship game.#BYE pic.twitter.com/vAoTgYZBaz — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 5, 2021

“If you’re not confident to play then SAY IT. I call BS on the COVID cases. They’re just worried about their QB and want him to have more time to heal. If he’s hurt put in your backup. You didn’t see us postpone the rest of the season to wait for Waddle. BYE.” Saban Setas wrote.

She followed it up with a second tweet.

“Oops, did I say something you didn’t like that you would say if it were turned around on us?” she wrote in the second tweet.

Saban Setas deleted both tweets and then locked her account. She then reactivated and posted an in-depth apology.

“The tweet I posted earlier this evening was uncalled for and hurtful. I made a huge mistake and I apologize. In a moment of frustration, I let my anger get the best of me and acted before thinking. I sincerely regret my choice of reckless words. In no way did I intend to undermine the seriousness of the global pandemic and my heart goes out to those it has affected. The health and safety of others is first and foremost and I pray that we call can find peace soon. I am ashamed and embarrassed. I hope you can forgive me,” she said in her apology.

Saban Setas isn’t the first person this season to claim a team used COVID as an excuse to cover for their team. It’s just that she is doing it before the championship game. Alabama probably didn’t like that, not only because it’s a damaging allegation, but because of what happened the last time someone offended the Buckeyes.