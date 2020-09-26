 Skip to main content
Kyle Trask ties Joe Burrow record with six touchdown passes

September 26, 2020
by Grey Papke

Kyle Trask

It looks like it could be a very big season for Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

The senior quarterback went 30/42 for 416 yards in the SEC opener against Ole Miss in a 51-35 win. Trask also threw six touchdowns, tying Joe Burrow’s year-old record for most in an SEC opener.

Trask has had bad luck with injuries, including a scare last year. If he stays healthy, it could be a big year for him. He’s not rated among the top NFL Draft prospects at his position, but he could boost his stock with more games like this one.

Trask threw for 2,941 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.

