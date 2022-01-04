Kyler Murray had message for new Oklahoma QB

Kyler Murray shared a message on Twitter for Oklahoma’s newest quarterback.

Caleb Williams announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal to explore his options. Not long after Williams’ announcement came the next domino: former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel said he would be transferring to Oklahoma.

Murray, who was at Oklahoma from 2016-2018 and won the Heisman Trophy as a junior, welcomed Gabriel to the family. He told Gabriel it is a “privilege” to play quarterback at Oklahoma and to “embrace” it.

A privilege to play the position at OU…Embrace it & let’s get it.🥋 https://t.co/j5YpfTqiwT — Kyler Murray (@K1) January 4, 2022

That’s a good message from Murray.

Oklahoma had some major quarterbacks from Baker Mayfield to Murray to Jalen Hurts all in a row. The Sooners were hoping Spencer Rattler would be the next in line, but that didn’t work out. Williams looked like he would be next, but he’s leaving. It’s now on Gabriel to carry the torch. Murray is hoping he will be up to the task. We think he will deliver.

Photo: Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Houston Texans in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports