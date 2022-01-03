Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams enters transfer portal

Caleb Williams may have played in Oklahoma’s bowl game last week against Oregon, but he may not have plans to remain with the Sooners.

Williams announced on Monday that he has entered the transfer portal. He says that the changes at Oklahoma, including Lincoln Riley leaving for USC, led to his decision.

One important thing to note is that while Williams is entering the portal, he says returning to Oklahoma is still an option. Williams said he is entering the portal to be able to speak with other programs and see what they have to offer.

In essence, Williams is using the transfer portal as a tool to reopen his recruiting. He could still decide to return to the Sooners, though once someone’s eyes begin to wander, it’s unlikely they go back.

Williams seemed to hint at this outcome when Riley first left for USC.

Williams took over for Spencer Rattler and passed for 1,670 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions during the regular season. Rattler has transferred to South Carolina, meaning Williams would have the job to himself if he decides to stay.

Photo: Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.