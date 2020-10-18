Kylin Hill appears to respond to suspension report

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill appeared to respond to a report about his suspension for Saturday’s game.

Hill did not play in the Bulldogs’ 28-14 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. A report from GP247 said Hill was suspended for his behavior after MSU’s loss to Kentucky last week. Mike Leach confirmed the suspension but provided no other details.

Hill appeared to respond via Twitter and said “bad rumors.”

Bad rumors bad for ya health .. — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) October 17, 2020

Whatever happened, Hill was not at the stadium and did not play in the game. But he did share his support for the team via Twitter.

Jo’quavious Marks rushed seven times for 25 yards for the Bulldogs in the loss. Hill has 58 yards on 15 attempts this season but has made most of his contributions in the passing game. He has 23 catches for 237 yards this season.