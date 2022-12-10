Lane Kiffin trolls Brian Kelly over funny award

Brian Kelly got the best of Lane Kiffin on the field in 2022, but Kiffin is not going to stop trolling his LSU counterpart while off it.

College football account Big Game Boomer posted a ranking of college football coaches with the most and least swagger. Deion Sanders came in as the coach with the most swagger, with Kiffin following at No. 2. Kelly was on the opposite end of the spectrum with the least amount of swagger.

This caught the attention of Kiffin, who decided to congratulate his counterparts.

Kelly’s placement on the list is not exactly a surprise. It isn’t even the first time Kiffin has jabbed him on the subject, which probably has something to do with his own placement on the opposite list.

At least for 2022, LSU and Kelly got the last laugh. Kiffin will be looking to change that next year.