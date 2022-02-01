Lane Kiffin jabs Brian Kelly over his dancing videos

Lane Kiffin always keeps things fun and entertaining on his Twitter account. That was definitely the case on Monday.

New LSU coach Brian Kelly received attention on social media over the weekend after being shown doing the “Griddy” dance (video here).

Kiffin threw some shade at Kelly after seeing him dance behind a recruit for a video.

Did you lose a bet or something @CoachBrianKelly ?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean …. https://t.co/HvhOo2AcIZ — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 29, 2022

LSU associate head football coach Frank Wilson responded to Kiffin, making sure the Ole Miss coach saw the n ew video of Kelly doing the Griddy.

Kiffin responded to Wilson, telling him not to let Kelly do that again.

Thank god Frank is around!!! Please don’t let him do that again #grindingontheplayers @LSUfootball 🙄. https://t.co/F2jqCFludT — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 31, 2022

Kelly very much comes across as the older guy trying way too hard to be cool. In comparison, Kiffin is a younger coach who feels he fits in much more naturally with his younger players, not needing to stoop to these forced videos.

Maybe Kelly is just trying to communicate that he is not as stiff as some might think he is. Either way, Kiffin has made his stance on the videos clear.

Next season’s Ole Miss-LSU game just got a lot more intriguing.

Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports