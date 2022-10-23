LSU fires back at Lane Kiffin after upset win

Brian Kelly got the biggest win of his LSU tenure on Saturday, blowing out Ole Miss at home. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 28-0 in the second half en route to a 45-20 win, which gave them the chance to settle an old score.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had called out Kelly for his dancing in a recruiting video in January. LSU clearly made a note of that, because their Twitter account brought back Kiffin’s tweet after Saturday’s game, along with a photo of Kelly wearing a shirt representing the dance. The post was simply captioned with three emojis representing the phrase “no rat poison.”

The “rat poison” phrase started with Nick Saban, but Kiffin has readily adopted it after spending time on Alabama’s coaching staff.

This is the inherent risk involved in Kiffin’s schtick. When he backs it up, it’s pretty hilarious. When it doesn’t go his way, he’s pretty much begging to get dunked on.

Kiffin has shown he can take the losses with good humor, so don’t expect him to change his ways anytime soon.