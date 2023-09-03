 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin’s dog Juice played key role in Ole Miss opener

September 3, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Lane Kiffin's dog retrieves the kickoff tee

Ole Miss began its season on Saturday with a predictable blowout win over Mercer, and an unexpected star emerged from the Rebels’ victory.

Lane Kiffin’s dog, Juice, played a key role in the season opener. Juice, who has essentially become an unofficial mascot in Oxford, was the official kickoff tee retriever for Ole Miss.

Juice also helped lead the Rebels into Vaught Hemingway Stadium before the game.

Talk about a great way for America’s best sports season to begin. Hopefully we see plenty more of Juice this season.

