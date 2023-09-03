Lane Kiffin’s dog Juice played key role in Ole Miss opener
Ole Miss began its season on Saturday with a predictable blowout win over Mercer, and an unexpected star emerged from the Rebels’ victory.
Lane Kiffin’s dog, Juice, played a key role in the season opener. Juice, who has essentially become an unofficial mascot in Oxford, was the official kickoff tee retriever for Ole Miss.
🚨 PLAY OF THE GAME 🚨
@JuiceKiffin x #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/PbD1FSp9Qs
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 2, 2023
Juice also helped lead the Rebels into Vaught Hemingway Stadium before the game.
Our Fearless Leader @JuiceKiffin 🫡#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/gutLLphzuQ
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 2, 2023
Talk about a great way for America’s best sports season to begin. Hopefully we see plenty more of Juice this season.