Deion Sanders adds former NFL OC to his Colorado staff

A former NFL offensive coordinator is heading to Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is joining Sanders’ staff in an unspecified role, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. This represents Leftwich’s first coaching job at the college level.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo Credit: Joe Rondone/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not too long ago, Leftwich was a highly-rated offensive coordinator who was, at one point, viewed as a leading head coaching candidate. Less than a year later, he was out of a job after being fired by Tampa Bay, and he has not had one since. He did still have admirers in the NFL and interviewed for at least one head coach vacancy this offseason.

Leftwich is a Bruce Arians acolyte and notably worked alongside Tom Brady during Brady’s stint with the Buccaneers. He also spent ten years as an NFL quarterback and won a Super Bowl as a backup for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to his role with Tampa Bay, he coached with Arians for the Arizona Cardinals, first as quarterbacks coach and later as interim offensive coordinator.

Sanders is not shy about adding huge names to his staff, but has also mixed in NFL coaching experience. Leftwich brings the latter trait, and should be of help to the team’s quarterbacks, at the very least.