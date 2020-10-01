Lane Kiffin hilariously took care of business during conference call

Lane Kiffin had some business to take care of during his conference call with the media on Thursday, and that business had nothing to do with football.

Reporters had to wait a few moments to ask Kiffin questions at the start of the call. The line was open and there was background noise, so it was unclear why Kiffin wasn’t responding. An unmistakable flush of a toilet then removed the element of mystery.

The highlight of the latest SEC Coaches Teleconference? Lane Kiffin was dropping more than compliments on his latest call. #hotmic (Make sure you got sound on for this one) pic.twitter.com/gYD0PW9yN4 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 1, 2020

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

Kiffin is one of the best college coaches to follow on Twitter, and we saw an example of why recently. It will be interesting to see if he shares any thoughts on his bathroom break being picked up on his conference call.

Ole Miss fans! It’s time to jump aboard the Lane Train! This Lane Train shirt is a perfect gift for you or a friend – you can buy it here.