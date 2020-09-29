Lane Kiffin has funny response to tweet about his Raiders firing

Lane Kiffin was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders what feels like a lifetime ago, but Monday was the anniversary of one of his most puzzling decisions ever. Someone decided to troll Kiffin over that, and he took it in stride.

On Sept. 28, 2008, Kiffin sent former Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski out onto the field to attempt a 76-yard field goal just before halftime. It came up woefully short, as expected. As the Twitter account for Funhouse pointed out, Kiffin was fired two days later. Kiffin had a great response to the tweet.

Kiffin went 4-12 in his first season with the Raiders and was 1-3 at the time he was fired during his second. Allowing Janikowski to attempt an impossible field goal probably didn’t play a huge role in his firing, but it certainly didn’t help.

Does he care? Probably not. Kiffin landed on his feet and has held several high-profile head coaching jobs since he left Oakland. He’s now the head coach at Ole Miss, which is another great gig.

You can debate whether or not you think Kiffin is a good head coach, but he definitely has the whole Twitter thing down pat.