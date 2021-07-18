Arch Manning to make final recruiting visit to Ole Miss

Arch Manning is planning his final recruiting visit of the summer to a school where his family has deep ties.

According to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, Manning is set to visit Ole Miss at the end of July for what is likely to be his last stop of the summer. Manning’s father Cooper said it’s a good opportunity for his son to better get to know coach Lane Kiffin and his staff.

“We’re gonna be up in Mississippi and he’s gonna pop over there,” Cooper told Rivals, via Zach Ragan of A to Z Sports Nashville. “He hasn’t gotten to know Lane or (offensive coordinator) Jeff Lebby and (he’ll) just go there as a recruit. It’s one thing to go up there as a teenager running around and being a guy and it’s another to go up there and hear the pitch.”

Three members of the Manning family have attended Ole Miss. Archie and Eli Manning both played there, and Cooper was set to as well before spinal stenosis prematurely ended his playing career. That alone is enough to make Arch’s visit intriguing.

Arch Manning has visited six schools already — Clemson, SMU, Texas, LSU, Alabama, and Georgia. One of them has already tabled a scholarship offer for him. The grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli is rated as the top quarterback recruit in the 2023 class.