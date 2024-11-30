Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart had emotional postgame hug

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart played his final game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Friday night, passing for 143 yards and one touchdown in a 26-14 victory over Mississippi State.

With his 143 yards through the air, Dart became the Rebels’ all-time leading passer with 10,213 yards, surpassing legend Eli Manning, who was quick to congratulate the 21-year-old.

“Hey, Jaxson, congratulations on passing my career yards mark at Ole Miss,” Manning said. “I’m usually not very excited about one of my records getting broken, but having gotten to meet you over the years and watch your career, I’m happy that it’s to one like you. Congratulations again, and keep up the great work.”

Although appreciative of Manning’s recognition, an emotional Dart didn’t have that record in mind as the last whistle blew. Instead, he took in his final moments and emotionally embraced his head coach, Lane Kiffin.

This moment between Jaxson Dart and Lane Kiffin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l97l3H1yko — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 30, 2024

“”Honestly, I hadn’t even thought about the record. I was more just thinking about trying to take in all that I could from my last experience playing here,” Dart said, via Sports Illustrated. “I just appreciate everything that this place has given to me. I gave it my all. I think that it was just special being able to win the Egg Bowl, a rivalry game, and go out with a win.”

Kiffin also appreciated the moment and his embrace with Dart.

“Just tried to help him keep it together because he cares, man,” Kiffin said, via Sports Illustrated. “He cares about this team. He cares about this university, and that doesn’t happen much in college football anymore. This guy’s special. I hope people appreciate that.

“It really wasn’t a planned thing. I usually walk off pretty quick. I just wanted to find him and tell him how much I appreciate him. He just said he loved me and started crying, so that kind of got to me. I was trying to be the coach and get him to stop crying. But that’s who he is, man. That’s a lost generation in college football now.”

Now Kiffin, Dart and the Ole miss Rebels await their Playoff fate.