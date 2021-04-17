 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin loved the way Nick Saban handled these reporters

April 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

Whatever terms Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin parted on, it’s clear there’s a lot that the Ole Miss coach admires about his former boss at Alabama.

Kiffin reacted to video of an ornery Saban’s back-and-forth with a reporter during Alabama’s spring workout period. Saban didn’t take kindly to the reporter’s question about quarterback Bryce Young’s improvement, replying that the reporter wouldn’t know anything about how Young was progressing because he hadn’t been at the practices.

Kiffin loved the clip, even saying that it “made my day.”

You get the feeling Kiffin knows exactly how that reporter must feel. Maybe that’s why he enjoyed seeing it happen to someone else as much as he did.

