Lane Kiffin reacts to video of Nick Saban chewing out Tim Smith

Lane Kiffin had his usual reaction to Nick Saban chewing out an Alabama player.

Saban chewed out Tim Smith for jumping offsides during the Crimson Tide’s 41-0 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Kiffin came across the video and tweeted his reaction. “Been there done that” he wrote in his hashtag.

Kiffin did show respect to Saban, wishing his former boss a happy birthday. Saban turned 69 years old on Saturday. Kiffin also used the “goat” emoji as a tribute to Saban, which was his way of calling the Alabama coach the “greatest of all time.”

Kiffin was the offensive coordinator under Saban at Alabama from 2014-2016. Even though Kiffin learned a lot from Saban, he hasn’t been shy about sharing his feelings about the job. He also has made light of all the chewings he got from Saban.

Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels beat Vanderbilt 54-21 on Saturday.

