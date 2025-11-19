Lane Kiffin responds to report linking him to LSU

Lane Kiffin has been the subject of numerous rumors linking him to other jobs as he tries to lead Ole Miss to its first ever College Football Playoff berth, and the coach says he is not going to address any of them.

Kiffin is viewed as the top target for both LSU and Florida, who fired their head coaches earlier this season. A report on Monday claimed LSU officials sent a private plane to pick up members of Kiffin’s family to take them on a tour of Baton Rouge. There were also rumblings that Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry spoke at length with Kiffin during a recent political fundraiser.

On Wednesday, Kiffin was asked about the various rumors linking him to LSU. He would neither confirm nor deny that he spoke with Landry. Kiffin also chose not to answer a question about whether there is a chance he could leave Ole Miss before the College Football Playoff.

“I’m not speaking on other jobs,” Kiffin said.

Has Lane Kiffin spoken to the governor of Louisiana? "I wouldn't comment on that either way. "



Is it possible Kiffin will take another job before the postseason begins?



"I'm not speaking on other jobs." — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 19, 2025

Kiffin was also asked if he expects to coach the Rebels in their regular-season finale against Mississippi State next week. He answered that question with a question.

“Do I expect to coach next week? Why would I not expect to coach next week?” Kiffin asked.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is asked if he expects to coach next week against Mississippi State: "Do I expect to coach next week? Why would I not expect to coach next week?" — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 19, 2025

Kiffin has deliberately refused to put the speculation about his future to rest. There can only be two reasons for that. Either he is thinking about leaving Ole Miss, or he wants Ole Miss to believe he is considering leaving in order to gain leverage in contract extension talks.

One report suggested Ole Miss officials have given Kiffin a deadline to decide on his future, though the 50-year-old coach had a strong response to that.

Kiffin is at least flirting with LSU and Florida. Again, that might be a ploy by him to get more money from Ole Miss. It could also become a distraction for the 10-1 Rebels, who are trying to win a national title. Unless Kiffin comes out and says he is not leaving Ole Miss, the questions are not going to stop.