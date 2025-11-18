Lane Kiffin addresses claims about his ultimatum from Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin addressed reports that the school has given him an ultimatum to decide on his coaching future.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Kiffin denied that Ole Miss had given him a Nov. 28 deadline to decide whether he would remain at the school. He reasserted how happy he is at Ole Miss, but again stopped short of guaranteeing he would return in 2026.

“That’s absolutely not true. There hasn’t been anything like that at all,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out. We’re having a blast. I love it here. It just couldn’t be better. You pray for things, our fans prayed for this type of thing, and now we’re in the middle of it, so enjoy it.”

Reports emerged Monday suggesting Kiffin was given the Egg Bowl rivalry game as a deadline to make his decision. He is being courted by LSU and Florida, though Ole Miss wants to retain him.

Kiffin has repeatedly asserted that he is happy with the Rebels and has everything he could want. However, he has not made any clear statements about his plans for next season, though Ole Miss would love for him to commit to them. That evasiveness has some fans convinced he will be coaching elsewhere in 2026.

Making things more difficult for Kiffin is the fact that Ole Miss is 10-1 and likely on the way to the College Football Playoff. His desire to focus on what is right in front of him is understandable, but until he quashes the speculation one way or another, he will have a hard time doing that.