Lane Kiffin shares the big problem with SEC Media Days

Nick Saban has openly said that he can’t stand the way the media talks up his teams before they have even accomplished anything, and SEC Media Days is an opportunity for reporters to do just that. If you ask Lane Kiffin, that is the big problem with the annual event.

Kiffin, who is the head coach at Ole Miss, said on Tuesday that one of the things he dislikes about SEC Media Days is the “rat poison.” As you may know, that is the phrase Saban uses to describe reporters showering his teams in praise.

"Every year you guys say something that makes him mad and gives him rat poison and then we have to deal with that."—Kiffin on Saban — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) July 20, 2021

By saying “we have to deal with that,” Kiffin was probably referring to the way Saban uses the praise to motivate his players. The approach seems to work.

Saban was asked on Wednesday about Kiffin’s comments, which were clearly a joke. He took the opportunity to praise his former assistant.

No rat poison Nick Saban has nothing but respect for @Lane_Kiffin. pic.twitter.com/Wuo1zirLXj — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 21, 2021

As Saban alluded to this week, the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules may have created a new strain of “rat poison” for his teams. Just look at how much money his projected starting quarterback has already made.

