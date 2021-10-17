Lane Kiffin shouts out Tennessee fans with hilarious video

Lane Kiffin did not exactly receive a warm welcome from Tennessee fans on Saturday night, but the former Vols coach took the treatment in stride. In fact, he was still cracking jokes about it a day later.

Tennessee fans were furious after a crucial call went against them late in their 31-26 loss to Ole Miss. They were so upset that they threw trash and other items onto the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Kiffin was hit with a golf ball while talking to an official (video here), and he also had a water bottle thrown at him as he left the field.

Kiffin didn’t seem offended. On Sunday, he shared a video of the water bottle (which looked like it was filled with tobacco spit) coming his way. He joked that he was asking Vols fans for a beer for the road but got trash instead.

Asked for one for the road and u threw me this 🤷🏼 great game and atmosphere last night need that same thing here @OleMissFB this weekend for @EliManning #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/wmxLXGjrBl — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 17, 2021

Tennessee supporters hate Kiffin for ditching the team after just one season as their head coach over a decade ago. Kiffin knew the environment at Neyland Stadium would be hostile, and he fueled the fire by trolling Vols fans leading up to the game. He obviously enjoys the back-and-forth, though we doubt he was thrilled about having stuff thrown at him.