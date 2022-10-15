Lane Kiffin has funny message for Tennessee ahead of big game

Lane Kiffin added another chapter to his long, complicated history with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, and he did so in hilarious fashion.

Kiffin appeared as a guest on ESPN’s “College GameDay” while prepping for Ole Miss’ game against Auburn. He was asked about Saturday’s big game between Alabama and Tennessee, and offered up a somewhat surprising take on things.

"Let’s both beat the state of Alabama today. Go Vols." —Lane Kiffin has SPOKEN 😂 pic.twitter.com/SUj6dB1z5p — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 15, 2022

“If you think I don’t know Tennessee’s playing Alabama, I mean, who doesn’t know that?” Kiffin said. “I don’t know what to say except for hey, let’s both beat the state of Alabama today. Go Vols.”

Kiffin, of course, left Tennessee for USC after just one season and has been a hated figure in Knoxville ever since. They probably won’t be very receptive to his support, but it’s something.

Why root for the Vols, though? Kiffin and Ole Miss have to deal with Alabama in the SEC West, so a loss helps their chances of winning the division. Tennessee plays in the SEC East, so the result there matters less. Kiffin essentially gets to be a troll and practical at the same time.