Lane Kiffin trolls Jimbo Fisher with joker costume barb

Lane Kiffin is always good for a zinger, and he delivered one on Saturday night.

Kiffin led his Ole Miss Rebels to a 31-28 win at Texas A&M to improve to 8-1, while dropping the Aggies to 3-5. After the game, Kiffin was interviewed by SEC Network reporter Cole Cubelic.

Cubelic’s final question was about what the Ole Miss coaching would be dressing as for Halloween. In response, he zinged Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

"Maybe Jimbo's got a Joker outfit for me"

Lane Kiffin pic.twitter.com/JzDVfnvAxh — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 30, 2022

“I dunno, maybe Jimbo has a Joker outfit for me,” Kiffin joked.

The two coaches had some beef entering the game. Kiffin complained once again about Texas A&M buying recruits, so maybe he feels Fisher regards him as a clown, resulting in the Joker joke.

Kiffin has never been shy about jabbing other coaches. Now that he’s 8-1, he is as bold as ever with the zingers.