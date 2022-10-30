 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin trolls Jimbo Fisher with joker costume barb

October 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Lane Kiffin holds his headset

Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin is always good for a zinger, and he delivered one on Saturday night.

Kiffin led his Ole Miss Rebels to a 31-28 win at Texas A&M to improve to 8-1, while dropping the Aggies to 3-5. After the game, Kiffin was interviewed by SEC Network reporter Cole Cubelic.

Cubelic’s final question was about what the Ole Miss coaching would be dressing as for Halloween. In response, he zinged Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

“I dunno, maybe Jimbo has a Joker outfit for me,” Kiffin joked.

The two coaches had some beef entering the game. Kiffin complained once again about Texas A&M buying recruits, so maybe he feels Fisher regards him as a clown, resulting in the Joker joke.

Kiffin has never been shy about jabbing other coaches. Now that he’s 8-1, he is as bold as ever with the zingers.

