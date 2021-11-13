Lane Kiffin predicts big upset during ‘GameDay’ appearance

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was the surprise celebrity guest picker when ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Oxford on Saturday, and he didn’t shy away from a pretty bold selection.

Kiffin offered up his assessment of top-ranked Georgia’s trip to Tennessee on Saturday, and had a rather surprising selection in that game. The Ole Miss coach made a hilarious quip about how Neyland Stadium is “a very dangerous place to play,” and then went on to pick the Volunteers to pull off a huge upset.

Lane Kiffin thinks Tennessee (+775) will upset #1 Georgia 👀pic.twitter.com/bPqucADSM2 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 13, 2021

You have to give Kiffin some credit for sticking his neck out like that. Picking Georgia, a 20-point favorite, would have been the simple thing to do. It’s even funnier when you consider Kiffin’s love-hate relationship with Tennessee and its fans.

As an aside, Ole Miss continues to kill it with the celebrity guest pickers. Only time will tell if Kiffin pulling double duty proves as lucky as Katy Perry did.