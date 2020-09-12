Lee Corso is doing ‘College GameDay’ from his patio

ESPN’s “College GameDay” made its on-site debut for 2020 on Saturday, but one of its longtime stalwarts had his own setup.

Saturday’s broadcast originated from the campus of Wake Forest ahead of the team’s opener against Clemson. Host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack were all on hand for the broadcast.

Missing, however, was Lee Corso, who has been with the program since its 1987 inception. Fear not: Corso was very much a part of the broadcast, joining in live from a custom-built set on the patio of his Orlando home.

Lee Corso is doing College Gameday from his patio. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/cCQgSEHArd — Presley Meyer (@meyer_presley) September 12, 2020

As an added touch, Clemson’s and Wake Forest’s mascots were there to keep Corso company — and do some grilling. During breaks, he was even able to have breakfast, accompanied by mask-wearing cardboard cutouts of his co-hosts.

Coach Corso is having breakfast by the pool at his home in Orlando during a @CollegeGameDay break. pic.twitter.com/4MZwb7DRCF — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 12, 2020

While no reason was given, it’s plausible that the 85-year-old Corso refrained from traveling as his age puts him in a higher risk group for a severe case of COVID-19.

“College GameDay” is definitely going to look a bit different this year. That said, Corso is committed to being there in some form, even if the in-person hijinks will be on hold.