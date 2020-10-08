Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19

Les Miles is dealing with an illness on top of the football season.

Miles announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely,” Miles said in a statement released through the University of Kansas athletic department.

“Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc.

“Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!”

No other Kansas football coaches have tested positive for the virus so far.

The Jayhawks have gone 0-3 so far this season and are on a bye week. The program expects that Miles will be able to coach in their next game if he does not develop any symptoms. Kansas is scheduled to visit West Virginia on Oct. 17.