Lincoln Riley hints at possible USC role for Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll revealed this week that he is back at USC in a teaching role, which prompted many to question whether he might pick up some additional duties with the football team. The Trojans’ current head coach, Lincoln Riley, certainly did not rule it out.

Riley was asked about Carroll’s presence on campus Thursday, and the USC coach sounded very interested in having Carroll help the team in some way.

Lincoln Riley was asked about Pete Carroll’s return to USC to teach and whether he might have a role with football. Riley said he and Carroll have “a good open line of communication” and that he’d “be crazy to not to take advantage of having him around.” pic.twitter.com/Zadlwhubu6 — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) August 22, 2024

“I’d love to have him. He’s great,” Riley said. “We’ve had a chance to catch up pretty often, check in with each other. … I’m excited he’s going to be here more, and we’d be crazy not to take advantage of having him around. Whether it’s an official role or not, he’s made it very clear that we’ve got a good open line of communication.”

Carroll confirmed Tuesday that he is doing some teaching at USC after departing the Seattle Seahawks at the end of last season. He remains the most successful coach in modern USC history, though his tenure was later tarred by scandals.

Whether or not Carroll gets back into coaching, he has plenty of expertise, especially when it comes to USC. Riley knows he would be silly not to tap into it.