Lou Holtz upsets Ohio State fans with latest move

Lou Holtz has made it clear that he does not believe Ohio State is a national championship contender this year, and the legendary coach voted accordingly this week.

Holtz is a voter for the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation “Super 16” poll. Ohio State is 4-0 on the season and did not have a game last week, but Holtz still dropped the Buckeyes five spots in his latest rankings. As Colin Gay of the Columbus Dispatch notes, Holtz had Ohio State at No. 9.

The eight teams Holtz ranked ahead of Ohio State were Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Florida State, Penn State, and Oklahoma.

Ohio State landed in the top four in every major poll and received a few first-place votes, so Holtz had the Buckeyes ranked much lower than his fellow voters. Those who have been following the 86-year-old’s recent criticism of Ohio State were probably not all that surprised.

Holtz, who won a national championship as the head coach at Notre Dame in the 1980s, predicted that the Fighting Irish would beat Ohio State when the two teams squared off in Week 4. Holtz was critical of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and said the Buckeyes do not play physical enough.

Ohio State ended up beating Notre Dame 17-14. Day unloaded on Holtz in a postgame interview, but Holtz did not back down. Holtz pointed to Day’s record against Michigan and said he does not think the Buckeyes are very good this year.

Holtz ranked Notre Dame at No. 11, so his Buckeyes hating does have some limits.