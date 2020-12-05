Louisiana Lafayette lucks out with win despite special teams disasters

Louisiana Lafayette lucked out with a win over Appalachian State despite having a total disaster of a game on special teams.

The Ragin’ Cajuns beat the Mountaineers 24-21 when App State kicker Chandler Staton hooked a 30-yard chip shot field goal attempt to tie the game with a second left.

Chandler Staton’s field goal is NO GOOD Louisiana takes down App State for the first time in school history! pic.twitter.com/YEViHyyLUD — Sun Belt Pages (@SBPages) December 5, 2020

Louisiana Lafayette had some major issues with their special teams, especially with their long snapper. They sailed three snaps over the punter’s head during the game.

We cannot make this up, Louisiana sails a THIRD snap over the punter’s head.. this time resulting in a safety Louisiana 24

App State 19 pic.twitter.com/CXNQk4w8r3 — Sun Belt Pages (@SBPages) December 5, 2020

So guess what the Ragin’ Cajuns did when they had a fourth down in their territory up 24-19 in the final two minutes? Instead of risking another bad snap, they lined up in shotgun and let their quarterback run out the back of the end zone for an intentional safety.

their long snapper sucked…

so instead of punting…

and instead of going for it…

they did this meanwhile, they literally could have lined the punter up where the QB took this snap and quick kicked it pic.twitter.com/8tvraLMotQ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 5, 2020

Resorting to a measure like that is truly embarrassing, but they couldn’t risk another disastrous snap.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are now 9-1, while App State is 7-3.