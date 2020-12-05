 Skip to main content
Louisiana Lafayette lucks out with win despite special teams disasters

December 4, 2020
by Larry Brown

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Louisiana Lafayette lucked out with a win over Appalachian State despite having a total disaster of a game on special teams.

The Ragin’ Cajuns beat the Mountaineers 24-21 when App State kicker Chandler Staton hooked a 30-yard chip shot field goal attempt to tie the game with a second left.

Louisiana Lafayette had some major issues with their special teams, especially with their long snapper. They sailed three snaps over the punter’s head during the game.

So guess what the Ragin’ Cajuns did when they had a fourth down in their territory up 24-19 in the final two minutes? Instead of risking another bad snap, they lined up in shotgun and let their quarterback run out the back of the end zone for an intentional safety.

Resorting to a measure like that is truly embarrassing, but they couldn’t risk another disastrous snap.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are now 9-1, while App State is 7-3.

