Fan captures wild duck roaming the field during LSU-Florida game

A wild duck stole the show on Saturday during the predatory clash between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.

The duck was seen flying around and waddling across the field during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

The waterfowl was evidently enjoying the attention.

But the duck made a serious miscalculation when it decided to fly into the stands.

The move allowed one fan to capture the duck. The captor raised the duck in the air like a trophy, which led to thunderous applause from the LSU fans in the stadium.

LSU fan caught a wild duck that was roaming on the field and the crowd went ballistic 😂 pic.twitter.com/aupWoLDqgD — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) November 12, 2023

The LSU duck is the latest in what has been a string of NCAA animal invasions in the first half of November alone.

An angry opossum went viral after it was forced off the field during a Texas Tech-TCU football game. Earlier this week, a swarm of bats disrupted a Nevada-Sacramento State men’s basketball contest. The home team won both matchups.