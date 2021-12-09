LSU’s huge contract offer to Jimbo Fisher revealed

LSU hit what was a home run in their eyes with the hiring of Brian Kelly as their new head football coach. But before landing him, they reportedly targeted Jimbo Fisher pretty heavily.

Fisher had been described as LSU athletic director Scott Woodward’s dream candidate. LSU reportedly was even prepared to offer Fisher an 8-year, $125 million deal.

How bad did LSU want Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher? In late November, LSU was prepared to offer Fisher an 8-year, $125 million deal – $13 million/year – to come to LSU, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Those numbers earlier reported by @billyliucci — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2021

That would be a crazy amount annually ($15.625 million/season), and more than any other coach in college football. Maybe LSU didn’t get to the step of offering Fisher the deal because they were told he wasn’t leaving Texas A&M. Fisher initially left Florida State for a 10-year, $75 million deal at A&M.

Fisher coached Florida State to a national title in 2013 and had six double-digit win seasons in Tallahassee. He’s in his fourth season at A&M and 8-4 this year. Though he hasn’t won double-digit games in a season yet, his 9-1 season last year was regarded as a big breakthrough for the program.

LSU now has Kelly, who definitely has Fisher beat in one area.

Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports