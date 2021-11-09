LSU not giving up on dream coaching candidate?

One intriguing name that has come up in LSU coaching rumors is that of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. While that looks highly unlikely, one reporter thinks the Tigers are still going to try.

In an appearance on “Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt,” FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman said that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward is still very eager to try and lure Fisher to Baton Rouge. Woodward originally brought Fisher to Texas A&M from Florida State, and some at LSU are convinced the athletic director will try to repeat that (around 17:30 in the episode).

“From what I’m hearing from people around LSU is that Scott Woodward is not giving up easily and he feels like he may be able to pull Jimbo Fisher again, even though the A&M people are like ‘no, that’s not happening,'” Feldman said. “Ultimately this will be Scott Woodward’s hire. Can Jimbo Fisher really say no to him? We’ll see.”

Fisher himself has brushed aside the rumors, but that’s unlikely to make them go away. He was also Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000-2006, which will only fuel those rumors. It would likely take a huge sum of money to pull Fisher if it’s even possible, but the Tigers might just be willing to try it.