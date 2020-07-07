Look: LSU shows off new championship rings from unbeaten season

The 2019 LSU Tigers completed one of the most impressive seasons in college football history, and now they have the rings to commemorate it.

LSU shared photos and a video on social media Tuesday of the three rings members of the team received for their accomplishments. Players received rings for winning the SEC Championship, a College Football Playoff-provided ring for winning the CFP, and a national championship ring provided by LSU.

A team unlike any other deserves a ring unlike any other. Scratch that — they deserve rings unlike any other. How @LSUFootball's 2019 championship bling tells the story of a season that will never fade. https://t.co/UHwL8MOGOP pic.twitter.com/byHKOovtKH — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) July 7, 2020

Rings Fit For The Best Ever One Team. One Heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/LoCDyA7m7U — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 7, 2020

Here is what the rings look like on the fingers of quarterback Myles Brennan:

Dreams do come true. Onto the next pic.twitter.com/nmMJoVbyx7 — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) July 7, 2020

Here are some details on the rings (via LSU’s website).

SEC Championship ring

Yellow gold and sixteen purple stones adorn the face for LSU’s 16 conference championships, and the scores of all eight conference wins in 2019 line the interior of the ring. One side features the score of the championship game in Atlanta and the text “Geaux Tigers.” The other features the owner’s name and position with another signature phrase: “One Team. One Heartbeat.”

College Football Playoff champion ring

The CFP ball logo is gold, but LSU got a bonus: they asked for purple stones to surround the CFP logo and were granted their request. Purple is one of LSU’s primary colors.

LSU provided national champion ring

– Features white-gold LSU stones on top of a yellow-gold rendering of the national championship trophy. Combined with the purple stones behind the trophy, it showcases all three official school colors: purple, gold, and white.

– Four stones for the four national championship programs in modern history line the edges of the top.

– One side features a rendering of Tiger Stadium.

– The state of Louisiana is on the other side of the ring.

– Inside of the ring is the engraved text “LSU standard of performance”, which is a message used by Coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU went a perfect 15-0 last season. Seven of their 15 wins came against an opponent ranked in the top 10 at the time of their game, including a win at then-No. 2 Alabama. Due to their strenuous schedule, I believe the 2019 LSU team is the most accomplished team in college football history.