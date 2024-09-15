LSU QB got nailed on huge hit from South Carolina after INT

South Carolina hurt their own cause Saturday in their failed upset bid against LSU.

The Gamecocks scored the first 17 points of the game and looked poised to topple the No. 16 Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

But LSU slowly clawed their way back to get themselves behind just 33-29 halfway through the fourth quarter. LSU had 3rd-and-11 right at South Carolina’s 20 with about six minutes left.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s pass was picked off at the end zone by safety Nick Emmanwori, who took it all the way back for a pick-6. But the South Carolina touchdown was wiped away by a call that went against defensive end Kyle Kennard.

Another pick-6 wiped off the board for South Carolina after a massive hit on Garrett Nussmeier 😳 2 HUGE plays called back on the Gamecocks defense #SouthCarolina 33 | #LSU 29 pic.twitter.com/p5AUPZTSeW — The SEC Scoop (@TheSECScoop) September 14, 2024

You be the judge…this hit on the pick-6 was flagged for unnecessary roughness. If it’s not called, South Carolina goes on to beat LSU because the pick-6 would have put the Gamecocks up 11. pic.twitter.com/SbVnEBz8eD — WACHoopsNation (@WACHoopsNation) September 14, 2024

Kennard shoved Nussmeier to the ground moments after the latter’s pass was picked off, which the referees ruled unnecessary roughness.

It was the second time in the game that South Carolina had a pick-6 erased because of a flag that went against Kennard.

South Carolina had a pick six taken away because of a horse collar tackle by Kyle Kennard. pic.twitter.com/OHElt1EGDB — Depressed New York Fan (@JudgeEnjoyer) September 14, 2024

South Carolina still got possession but ended up punting the ball back to LSU just five plays later. LSU would go on to score the go-ahead touchdown to secure a 36-33 victory.

The result was definitely a huge weight off Brian Kelly’s shoulders. Kelly was already feeling the heat after LSU lost their season opener to USC. With the win, the Tigers were able to improve to 2-1.