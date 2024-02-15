LSU RB Trey Holly arrested in connection with shooting

LSU running back Trey Holly was arrested on Thursday in connection with a recent shooting that left two people injured.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates told Wilson Alexander of The Advocate that Holly turned himself in to authorities and was booked on three felony charges: one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of illegal use of a weapon. The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place at an apartment complex in Farmerville, La., last Friday.

According to a report from the Farmerville Police Department, a woman was left in critical condition after being shot three times. A man was shot once in his lower leg. An investigation determined that three shooters fired multiple rounds. Holly and two others were arrested, but Gates said the investigation remains ongoing and he anticipates more arrests being made.

The shootings are believed to have stemmed from an altercation earlier in the day.

LSU said in a statement on Thursday that Holly has been suspended indefinitely.

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish,” the school said. “This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”

Holly, who is entering his second season at LSU, had 11 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown in 2023. Most of his production came against Army on Oct. 21, when he rushed for 91 yards and a score. Holly took a redshirt year after appearing in just three games.

A former 4-star recruit, Holly set a Louisiana high school record when he rushed for 10,523 yards over five years at Union Parish High.