Top transfer QB Maalik Murphy has visit lined up with SEC school

Top transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy has a visit lined up with an SEC school.

News emerged this week that Murphy would be leaving Duke as a transfer. He is set to visit Auburn on Wednesday. Miami is also said to be a possibility for the former Blue Devils quarterback.

Murphy will have interest from several schools for obvious reasons. He passed for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions this season, while leading Duke to a 9-3 record.

Prior to transferring to Duke, Murphy played at Texas and passed for 477 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Longhorns. The former top recruit left Texas as a transfer last season and appears to be seeking to maximize his NIL earnings in 2025.

Auburn went 5-7 this season and could use an upgrade at quarterback. They’re likely desperate for improvement after posting four straight losing seasons. Like Auburn, MIami needs a new quarterback as Cam Ward will be heading to the NFL. That should create a nice market for Murphy.