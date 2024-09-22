Mack Brown addresses report about him resigning

North Carolina coach Mack Brown had to clean up remarks he made in which he essentially suggested he would consider resigning as coach after a bad loss to James Madison.

Brown on Saturday told ESPN’s Chris Low that he would not be resigning as head coach after the team’s 70-50 defeat. Brown sparked that speculation himself, as he reportedly told his players that he was willing to quit his job if it would help the team.

Brown did not deny that he made the comments, but made clear that he would be back to work on Monday. He added that he simply told an emotional locker room that he blamed himself for the performance and would step away if he could not fix it.

Brown’s message is well-intentioned, but it does not exactly instill confidence. While the team is 3-1, giving up 70 at home to James Madison was enough to essentially send the program into a state of crisis. Their rivalry game at Duke next week suddenly feels a lot more important.